Wendy's Spent the Entire Day Brutally Roasting People on Twitter

Wendy's, as a company, has mastered making jokes on Twitter as advertising. (All due respect to MoonPie.) That's why it created a totally made-up social media holiday to unfurl a concentrated burst of snappy tweets.

January 12 is National Roast Day this year, and the "roast" has nothing to do with grandmother's dried-up entrées. It's a day dedicated to roasting people on Twitter. Wendy's put out a tweet and basically said, "Line up if you want to be ridiculed." Lots of people (and companies looking for a little of that social media clout to rub off on them) lined up for mostly good-natured ribbing.

Maybe companies sign up for the ridicule because it's better to ask for it now than to let it happen naturally later when Wendy's tends to be a little less jovial of an account. Tweets towards the competition can get a little nasty at times. Just ask Burger King. Or McDonald's. Or Dunkin'. Or... Or...

National Roast Day has been happening annually since 2018. There's not a whole lot more to it than that. Wendy's likes its sassy reputation, and Twitter is open the same hours as Waffle House.

Here are some of the best roasts from the Frosty chain.