Wendy's Just Launched a $3 Breakfast Deal for the Fall

Breakfast is best when it's cheap, and the latest early morning meal deal at Wendy's is practically a steal. The fast food chain is serving up a value-priced breakfast option this Fall with the introduction of its $3 Breakfast Deal.

The deal, which runs now through November 30 and was first reported by Fast Food Post, includes your choice of either sausage or bacon set atop egg and Swiss cheese and bookended with croissant buns. The eggs are fresh cracked, the sausage is grilled and the bacon is applewood smoked. In the words of Ina Garten, "How bad can that be?"

Of course breakfast isn't complete without homestyle potatoes and Wendy's meal deal has you covered there as well. Each order includes a small order of seasoned potatoes to round things out. These starchy beauties are cooked to golden perfection and seasoned with cracked black pepper and garlic powder. Sounds pretty ideal.

The $3 meal deal will be available to order online at wendys.com, via the Wendy's app, or in-person at your nearest Wendy's location. Just be wary of the fast food chain's breakfast window. Get there before 10:30 am and you're all set. Early birds get the savings.