Wendy's New Fried Chicken Sandwich Is Piled with Bacon & Fried Onions

Wendy's has done a total overhaul of its menu as of late with a French fry makeover and the introduction of its Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger. If the latter announcement was the peak of your week (how could it not be when bacon jam is involved), then I've got news for you: You can get the monstrous, pork-piled sandwich with crispy fried chicken instead.

Alongside its all-new bacon cheeseburger, Wendy's is rolling out a Big Bacon Cheddar Chicken Sandwich, marking the fast food joint's fourth addition to its Made to Crave menu this year.

The classic style features a lightly breaded chicken breast with creamy cheddar cheese, bacon jam, applewood-smoked bacon, crispy onions, and a slice of American cheese sandwiched between a toasted cheddar bun. Yep, even the bun has cheese baked into it.

Here's the real kicker, though, the original isn't the only route to go. The Big Bacon Cheddar Chicken Sandwich also comes in spicy and grilled iterations. The Spicy version boasts all the same toppings with a crispy chicken breast that's been fried with a fiery blend of peppers and spices. For a somewhat healthier take on the menu addition, you can also go grilled with an herb-marinated chicken breast.

As for the fries, which you'll naturally need on the side, the square patty slinger updated its recipe for the first time in over a decade earlier this month. The Hot & Crispy Fries are just that, hotter and crispier than Wendy's previous Natural-Cut Fries. Do yourself a favor and go big, ordering up the Big Bacon Cheddar Chicken Sandwich, Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger, and fries.