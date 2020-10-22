Wendy's Just Unleashed an All-New Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich

We thought the fast food chicken sandwich wars were settled. But the competition has only ramped up with KFC, McDonald's, and Burger King unleashing their own new chicken sandwiches. Now, Wendy's is joining the race with the debut of its all-new fried chicken sandwich.

On Thursday, the pig-tailed fast food chain announced the nationwide rollout of its Classic Chicken Sandwich. Now, of course, Wendy's has already got a few other poultry options in its lineup—including the Bacon Jalapeño Sandwich, Asiago Ranch Chicken Club, and Pretzel Pub Chicken Sandwich, all of which will now feature the same new crispy fillet. Don't worry, though. You can still score that OG grilled style or the chain's spicy chicken, too.

"We can't wait for our fans to get their hands on the New Classic Chicken Sandwich which has the perfect crunch from breading and pickles paired with the juiciness and flavor of the fillet," Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo said in a statement. "The Classic joins what customers have already come to know and love in spice and taste from Wendy's via our Spicy Chicken and Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwiches."