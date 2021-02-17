Wendy's Has a New Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich & You Can Try 1 for Free

Wendy's leapt right into the chicken sandwich wars around the end of last year with the debut of its new (and perhaps questionably named) Classic Chicken Sandwich. Turns out the square-shaped burger chain isn't resting. On Wednesday, it announced a new, extra-spicy chicken sandwich is joining the fast food poultry fray.

Beginning February 18, Wendy's is serving two all-new menu additions: the Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich and the Jalapeño Popper Chicken Salad.

The sandwich, which features the chain's spicy chicken, comes topped with a jalapeño cream cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, and warm cheddar cheese along with jalapeño slices, pepper jack cheese, and a premium bun. The salad boasts plenty of its own spicy chicken, bacon, jalapeños, and shredded pepper jack with diced tomatoes, jalapeño cheddar croutons, and a jalapeño ranch dressing, according to a spokesperson.