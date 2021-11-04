Wendy's Is Serving Up Free Food Every Friday in November

In October, Wendy's ran a Fry-day Freebie program that offered free food deals every Friday throughout the month. Wendy's has announced that the series of discounts will continue, running throughout November.

The deal will change weekly, but the basic structure will remain the same. Make a purchase of fries in any size through the mobile app, and you're going to get set up with something else for free (even if it's something free in the form of a pile of rewards program points). Here's a breakdown of what you can expect each week.

November 5: Get a free 10-piece order of Crispy or Spicy Nuggets.

November 12: Get 150 bonus rewards points added to your account.

November 19: Get a free Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

November 26-28: Get 150 bonus points with any order throughout the weekend.

That last deal will run for the entire weekend to close out the month. Two of the offers are a little different with bonus points being doled out instead of a straightforward deal. Wendy's has a relatively new rewards program run through its mobile app. That pile of points is enough to get you a free four-piece order of nuggets, a small Frosty, or a small hot coffee. If you're looking for a deal on lunch, you can do worse than a heavily discounted lunch at Wendy's.