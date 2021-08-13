Wendy's Is Opening 700 Ghost Kitchens to Meet Delivery Demand

With more people staying home, ordering in remains a popular option, and people want their food fast. While some chains have struggled to meet that demand, Wendy's is looking to rise to the occasion. The pigtailed chain announced it will open 700 delivery-only ghost kitchens to help get customers the menu items they crave in a hurry.

The Associated Press reports that the kitchens will operate mostly in major cities in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, particularly in areas where Wendy's has fewer physical restaurants. The first 50 of the 700 ghost kitchens will open this year, according to the outlet. Wendy's will partner with Reef Technology Inc., based in Miami, to help make the burger purveyor's ghost kitchen operation run smoothly. The pair began their partnership with a trial run in Canada, which they found successful.

Reef will build the locations and handle hiring, according to Todd Penegor, Wendy's president and CEO, who shared the news during a call with investors on Wednesday. Each kitchen is expected to bring in between $500,000 to $1 million per year, which is a whole lot of hamburgers.

As for who will deliver the goods, Wendy's will also be outsourcing that. DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub will be in charge of getting the food to the people.

According to the AP, delivery demand started growing long before the pandemic saw people confined to their homes. In the year ending in June 2019, delivery accounted for 3.3% of US restaurant traffic. That number rose to 8.4% in the year ending in June 2021, according to NPD Group, a market research firm. Wendy's revealed that its digital sales, which include both delivery and mobile orders, rose to 7.5% of total sales in the second quarter of 2021. That's a 5% increase from 2019.