Wendy's Just Embarrassed the Hell Out of a Twitter Troll

Wendy's recently unleashed spicy new Sriracha-covered menu items, but that's hardly the only fire the company is serving up, as evidenced by its spectacular response to a Twitter troll this week.

The exchange all started when a user who went by @NHride responded to a generic tweet from Wendy's that reminded us for the zillionth time it uses "fresh, never frozen beef" in its burgers, basically alleging the redheaded chain's longtime motto is a big, greasy lie. By all means, go ahead and make a joke about a "beef."

"@Wendys your beef is frozen and we all know it," the person said. "Y’all know we laugh at your slogan 'fresh, never frozen' right? Like you’re really a joke."