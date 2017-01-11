Wendy's Just Embarrassed the Hell Out of a Twitter Troll

Wendy's recently unleashed spicy new Sriracha-covered menu items, but that's hardly the only fire the company is serving up, as evidenced by its spectacular response to a Twitter troll this week.
The exchange all started when a user who went by @NHride responded to a generic tweet from Wendy's that reminded us for the zillionth time it uses "fresh, never frozen beef" in its burgers, basically alleging the redheaded chain's longtime motto is a big, greasy lie. By all means, go ahead and make a joke about a "beef."
"@Wendys your beef is frozen and we all know it," the person said. "Y’all know we laugh at your slogan 'fresh, never frozen' right? Like you’re really a joke."
Wendy's has long advertised how it doesn't freeze its beef patties, so it's really no surprise the chain was quick to shut down the user's anonymous attacks. However, what is surprising -- and, well, amazing -- is how Wendy's went on to totally own the troll in subsequent tweets. The schooling was so brutal, that the user appears to have deactivated their account, according to a report by Grub Street.
Prior to deleting their account, @NHride had set their tweets set to private, but thankfully, at least two other people captured and preserved the exchange in a series of screenshots for the world to enjoy:
Here's the full back-and-forth (@NHride's tweets are added as quotes), including the responses from Wendy's that are still public and available for your liking and retweeting pleasure. As you can see, the fast food chain's final response -- after @NHride attempted to drag McDonald's into the argument -- is pretty damn cold for a company that claims it doesn't freeze its burgers:
@NHride: "@Wendys your beef is frozen and we all know it. Y’all know we laugh at your slogan 'fresh, never frozen' right? Like you’re really a joke."
@NHride: "@Wendys so you deliver it raw on a hot truck?"
@NHride: "y'all should give up. @McDonald's got you guys beat with the dope ass breakfast."
It probably wouldn't hurt to just pause and consider the possibility this was all a stunt, considering how awful the Internet was in 2016. But, all said, it's probably safe to say Wendy's takes the same approach to combatting trolls on social media that it does with its decidedly square cheeseburgers: it doesn't cut corners.
