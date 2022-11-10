Wendy's Says Goodbye to a Popular Item in Favor of a New Holiday-Themed Frosty

Wendy’s cycles through limited-time menu items almost as fast as Twitter has cycled through new rules over the last couple of weeks. However, it has rarely been the Frosty getting a facelift for more than a one-off stint. Chicken sandwiches, pub burgers, breakfast items, the fries recipe, but not the beloved Frosty.

That changed this summer when Wendy’s ditched the Vanilla Frosty to welcome a pretty solid Strawberry Frosty. That new treat gained fans, but Frostys will once again get a shake up. The chain is introducing a Peppermint Frosty for the holidays starting November 15.

Because of how Wendy's sets up its Frostys, it is unlikely you will ever see the chain carry more than two Frosty flavors unless there are other significant changes. So, something has to go. When Strawberry arrived, it was Vanilla that was shown the door. Now, Strawberry is on its way out to make room for Peppermint.

The Peppermint Frosty is being called a “limited-time flavor.” So, when its time is up, something else will replace it. A representative tells Thrillist that the Vanilla Frosty will make like The Undertaker to reclaim its spot on the menu. There is no official date for its return at the moment, but it will be back.