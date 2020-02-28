This New Wendy's Burger Is Made With Plant-Based 'Meat'

There are plentiful veggie-based burgers out there these days. We've got Impossible Sliders from White Castle, Beyond Burgers at Carl's Jr., and even vegetarian-friendly sausage from Dunkin'. Hell, there were even enough plant-based burgers for us to award the best one in the game during Thrillist's inaugural fast food award show. Now, in joining with the veggie-driven trend, Wendy's is introducing what's dubbed the "Plantiful" burger.
The Plantiful burger's patty is derived from peas and it's served alongside lettuce, onions, pickles, tomato, a slice of cheese, and a smear of mayo and ketchup all on a burger bun. It, like all of Wendy's burgers, is made-to-order. Sadly, there's a catch right now: the Plantiful Burger is only available in Canada.
"Plant-based product offerings have become an expectation of Canadian consumers. We developed a flexitarian option the Wendy's Way -- using high quality, flavorful ingredients -- and this resulted in what we believe is the best plant-based burger available to Canadians," Lisa Deletroz, senior director of marketing for Wendy's Canada, said in a press release. "No one does food like Wendy's, and the idea of offering the same product as other competitors was simply not an option for the Wendy's Canada team."
If the Plantiful Burger takes off in Canada in the same way Impossible Whoppers have in the US, we're guessing its only a matter of time before the vegetarian-approved burger joins the menu stateside. 'Til then, we'll just have to cope with all the other plant-based burger options out there.
