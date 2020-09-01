Wendy's Is Unleashing a Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger & You Can Get a Free One

Wendy's has been teasing the launch for a few days. Maybe you noticed the iconic face of the chain acquired a pretzel necklace on Twitter or that the fast food chain was posting photos of pretzels on Instagram over the weekend. Well, as usual, there was a method to the weirdness its spewing on Twitter.

For the first time in five years, Wendy's is putting a burger on a pretzel bun. Starting September 1, you can get a Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger at Wendy's locations across the country. The burger is being added to the Made to Crave menu. Between those pretzel buns, you're getting a quarter-pound beef patty, Muenster cheese, three strips of Applewood smoked bacon, honey mustard, a warm beer cheese sauce, fried onions, and pickles.

Alternatively, you can get the same thing but swap in chicken for the burger. (It is National Chicken Month, after all.) It's also launched Bacon Pub Fries, which come with Applewood smoked bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, and a warm beer cheese sauce.

The burger is going to run you $5.69, so it's certainly not the cheapest item on the Wendy's menu. But if you wait a few days after the launch, you'll be able to snag one for free. If you order Wendy's through Postmates from September 4-7, you can get a free Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger with a minimum $15 purchase. That's a quick solution to getting your Oktoberfest fix a little early.