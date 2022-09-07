The Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger Is Back at Wendy's

Wendy's is bringing back its popular Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger to its Made to Crave menu. It will be available nationwide alongside the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger, Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger, Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, and Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club.

The Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger is made with a quarter pound of fresh beef, Muenster cheese, three strips of Applewood smoked bacon, smokey honey mustard, warm beer cheese sauce, crispy fried onions, and pickles. All of that is piled into a soft pretzel bun, which Wendy's touts as the only one in the fast food arena.

"We always make it a priority to listen to our fans about what they want to see on our menus, or in this case, what they want to see come back on menus," said Carl Loredo, US Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company, in a press release. "The Pretzel Bacon Pub has a fanbase like no other, and since it left menus in 2021 fans have been eagerly awaiting its return. The ingredients team up to create a burger that fans can't find anywhere else."

You can also order the sandwich with chicken instead of beef, like the Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwich. You can order the chicken sandwich with a classic, grilled, or spicy chicken filet.