Wendy's Will Give You a Pretzel Bun Cheeseburger for $1 for the Next Month

National Pretzel Day isn't all that exciting. Your office wall calendar probably doesn't come with it pre-marked like Earth Day or Mother's Day. It nonetheless exists, to the surprise of many. The perks available to the food deal-inclined tend to be ones you'll find at pretzel shops like Auntie Anne's or Wetzel's Pretzels. To those shops, this is the Fourth of July.

Still, if you're looking for more than a snack on this food holiday, you will find at least one restaurant promotion that lands you more than a soft pretzel with a side of cheese. Wendy's is running a deal on its Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger. Drop into the Wendy's app to find an offer to buy one of the pretzel bun-clad cheeseburgers and get a second for just $1.

The company's announcement notes that you can still get in on the pretzel bun fun if you're not into the Pub Cheeseburger. For a charge, you can upgrade any sandwich on the menu with one of those buns. Though, as we've noted before here, the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger might be the best sandwich on the menu.