Wendy's Just Unleashed a New Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger

There's a reason Wendy's iconic square-shaped burger patties have been around for half a century. They're that good. And now, the pigtailed fast food chain has yet another fresh take on its classic cheeseburger hitting the menu. Everyone, let's give a round of applause for the all-new Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger.

Wendy's recently announced that it's adding the booze-spiked meat monstrosity to its Made to Crave lineup. Not only is this burger piled high with Applewood smoked bacon, but also comes doused in a bourbon bacon sauce. It's topped with American cheese and crunchy onions, then sandwiched between a toasted bun.

"Wendy's is the home of the number one bacon cheeseburger for a reason: our beef is always fresh, never frozen and our Applewood smoked bacon is cooked in an oven daily to bring the Wendy's signature quality and flavor that we feel is a cut above the competition," Vice President of Culinary Innovation John Li said in a statement. "For our Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger, our culinary innovation team created a custom sweet but savory Bourbon Bacon sauce to complement the American cheese, crispy bacon, crunchy onions and premium toasted bun to bring a delicious, uniquely-Wendy's flavor profile in every bite."

When it comes to bacon in particular, Wendy's doesn't mess around. The chain recently introduced an Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich that sported strips of bacon, and of course, it's home to the iconic Baconator, which is among the best fast food bacon cheeseburgers money can buy. Adding bourbon flavors to the mix takes Wendy's bacon game to the next level.