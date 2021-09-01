Wendy's Just Removed 3 Items From Its Menu

Menu items come and menu items go. It's the circle of life in fast food. At Wendy's, three more items have bitten the dust.

The chain has quietly discontinued its pub burger and the pub burger's friends. The Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger on the Made to Crave menu, along with the chicken sandwich version and the Bacon Pub Fries are no more, Wendy's has confirmed to Thrillist. It's unfortunate since we thought the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger was one of the best sandwiches on the menu.

"At Wendy's, we’re always looking for opportunities to up the ante and deliver new experiences our fans are craving, that’s why you’ll never see a product stay on the Made to Crave line for too long," the company tells Thrillist in a statement. "We know how much cheeseburger fans love the Pretzel Bacon Pub Duo, so we’ll never say never when it comes to a return to the Made to Crave menu."

If you're looking for buns outside the normal Wendy's fare, the pretzel bun is no longer an option. There is, however, the new Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger, which comes on a toasted cheddar bun. Maybe the pub burger will wind up going the way of Nacho Fries and the McRib before it, making occasional appearances but never sticking around too long.