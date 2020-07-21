Wendy's Just Launched a Rewards Program & It's Easy to Score Free Food

The whole program will be housed in the Wendy's mobile app, where Wendy's has frequently offered up free food and deals in the past. You can order directly through the app to get points or scan the app at the restaurant.

Riding high on the success of its new breakfast menu , Wendy's announced the launch of the Wendy's Rewards loyalty program on July 21. The chain with square patties and snarky tweets as a marketing strategy isn't going to reinvent the French fry with this program; it's very straightforward. You get 10 points for every dollar you spend on food. Those points accumulate, and you trade them in for perks like free burgers. There will also be "opportunities to earn bonus points on certain items from time to time," according to the announcement.

The fast food reward program has become a standard sight at most chains. They are, generally speaking, an easy way to score a bunch of free food if you're willing to let the restaurant collect your email address and data about what you're ordering. However, it's not something you see at the absolute biggest fast food chains in the US. That's changing on Tuesday.

With the program's launch, anyone using Wendy's Rewards will get double points on their first order. In a statement, Wendy's Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo said members can expect to be rewarded with "icons like Spicy Nuggs, Baconator, Frosty-ccino, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, and so much more," but you have look deep into the Wendy's Rewards FAQ page on the company's website to find the exact breakdown of what rewards are available to claim with your points. Here's the full list, per the FAQ:

150 points: Small Frosty

Small Frosty 150 points: 4-piece Chicken Nuggets

4-piece Chicken Nuggets 150 points: Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit 200 points: Small Seasoned Breakfast Potatoes

Small Seasoned Breakfast Potatoes 200 points: Small Fry

Small Fry 300 points: Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger

Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger 400 points: Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit 450 points: Breakfast Bacontor

Breakfast Bacontor 450 points: Dave's Single

Dave's Single 500 points: Premium chicken sandwich (Spicy, Homestyle, or Grilled)

Premium chicken sandwich (Spicy, Homestyle, or Grilled) 700 points: Baconator

Baconator 700 points: Full Size Salad

You'll have to spend at least $15 to earn one of the lowest rewards, while you'll have to rack up $70 in spending to earn one of the top rewards, like a Baconator (though that doesn't account for double points bonuses). So, if you're used to spending at least $15 on a meal for two, then boom, you've already got a reward.

Importantly, the offers that you're used to seeing in the app aren't going anywhere.

"Customers will still be able to utilize the popular offers that exist within the Wendy's app and will earn points based on the total value they pay (before taxes) after their selected offer is applied," the announcement states, knowing you were going to ask if free Maple Bacon Chicken Croissants are still on deck. Though, based on the layout of the app on Monday night when the Rewards program was added to the app, the "Offers" section no longer has its own tab. You'll have to navigate to that section through the home page.

Even if your favorite section of the app has been buried, it looks like there will just be more opportunities to land a little bit of free food on your way home from work, which might also be at home.