Dunkin' and Wendy's Got in a Twitter Spat & You Can Guess How That Went

Sure, you can make a better burger than Wendy's, but it's not worth trying to outmaneuver the pigtailed chain with a snarky tweet. It should be a tired routine, but people keep stepping up to get social media brownie points for taking on Wendy's on Twitter, and the people behind the Wendy's account keep on tossing out impressive burns.

For the launch of its Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut, Dunkin' has been taking shots at other chain restaurants. (They're doing it because, you know, that's a spicy thing to do.) Popeyes and McDonald's didn't dignify the potshot from Dunkin' with a response. Wendy's, however, couldn't let it go without taking a shot back. Dunkin' took a tepid shot at some spicy nuggets, and Wendy's went for the throat.