Wendy's Just Roasted McDonald's in a Series of Brutal Tweets

Wendy's brutality on Twitter knows no bounds. For a burger chain with a cute redheaded girl as a mascot, the social team behind Wendy's possesses a relentless wrath, whether they are clapping back at Burger King or dragging Mr. Peanut's dead body even further into the depths of hell. The chain's latest victim? An old favorite: McDonald's.
Wendy's unleashed a series of mean tweets, when Twitter user Adam Fyn posted a picture of a McDonald's truck, asking them, "what would you call this?"
Acquired Taste: Live Octopus With Timothy DeLaGhetto and Trevor Wallace
The quip back -- "Is it a garbage truck?" -- was swift and merciless. Wendy's continued murdering Ronald McDonald in the replies below because roasting, to Wendy's, isn't used at its restaurants but on the internet.
Oof. Wendy's is lauded as one of the best corporate branded Twitters for nothing. This tweet pretty much sums up how we feel about the entire thread:
Someone please go check on Ronald McDonald.
