Wendy's Is Introducing a Spicy Black Bean Burger at Some Restaurants

Wendy's is at least temporarily joining the growing number of fast food chains offering a plant-based burger option. Starting June 28, Wendy's is introducing the Spicy Black Bean Burger. It's currently only slated to be on the menu for a limited time in a few test markets, but there's no doubt that there's a broader market for plant-based burger options around the country.



The burger features a spicy black bean patty that comes with a blend of spices including paprika and chipotle pepper. You'll also find crunchy chipotle jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, sweet onion slices, romaine lettuce, and a smoky chipotle sauce between the buns.



The Spicy Black Bean Burger will be available in Pittsburgh; Columbus, Ohio; and Jacksonville, Florida. Anyone giving it a try in those markets can order through the Wendy's app to get a free medium order of fries and free delivery through July 1.



If you're disappointed you're not in a test market, it doesn't seem far-fetched to think that a plant-based offering from Wendy's could eventually see a wide release. Moreover, the announcement goes to the trouble of trolling McDonald's, so it would seem that there are bigger plans for the burger. "Certain plant-based creations have spawned a bland reputation for the category—looking at you McImpossible," the announcement states. Though, until it arrives, you'll have to sate yourself with the new Ghost Pepper Ranch dipping sauce, which is going to launch nationwide on July 12.