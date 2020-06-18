Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Spicy Chicken Sandwiches for the Rest of June

Have you ever been minding your own business, walking down the street and then, boom, you're being verbally accosted by a very sweary chicken that would make Gordon Ramsay seem like a children's entertainer? If you have, then you know something about spicy chickens.

You'd also know that this is solid value on a spicy chicken. Wendy's is offering a free Spicy Chicken Sandwich through its mobile app when you make any purchase at all. You could swing by for lunch, buy a soda, and leave with a soda and a Spicy Chicken Sandwich in hand.

You'll find the deal in the chain's mobile app under the "Offers" tab. The fine print says it's redeemable once per day, though it's not clear if that means you could grab one once a day until the offer expires on July 5. In a previous deal through the app, the free sandwich was limited to one redemption per week.

If you can only use the offer once, rest assured that there's a big ol' pile of low-cost options in there for the next you pass by the drive-thru. You can buy a Made to Crave Chicken Sandwich and get the second one for a buck, trim $1 off a large order of fries, or take home a free Classic Breakfast Sandwich with any purchase, among other deals. But if you get after the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, you'll have a great comeback for the next time you see that foul-mouthed chicken on your block.