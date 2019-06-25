Wendy's Finally Revealed When Spicy Nuggets Are Coming Back

Wendy's has some intensely loyal fans -- of both the sassy Twitter account and the actual food -- and one of the most loved items not regularly on the menu is the chain's Spicy Chicken Nuggets. It's been a bit since the nugs have graced the menu, but after a little love on Twitter from Chance the Rapper, Wendy's said it would bring back the box o' chicken if the Chance tweet led to two million retweets.
And, well, here we are. The morning of June 24, the chain cryptically tweeted a Google Calendar invite for "lunch at Wendy's" on August 19. “Was looking at the calendar and this seemed like it was probably the best date," the event description says. "Figured it would be a good chance for a couple million of us to get together. Just thought we’d throw a little nugget out there and see who wanted to hang."
Later it tweeted a constellation with chicken nugget stars and the same date. A representative confirmed that this indeed means that Spicy Chicken Nuggets are back on the menu like meat the night Pippin and Merry escaped the Uruk Hai. They'll make their fiery return on August 19.
Ditch The Avocado For These Japanese Toasts
It has been suggested that the timing may be a distraction from the Boycott Wendy's movement, which has criticized the chain for its refusal to work with tomato farmers that abide by labor standards set out in the Fair Food Program. Major players like McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Walmart have all agreed to work with the organizers, the nonprofit Coalition of Immokalee Workers.
However, as one of the biggest holdouts, Wendy's has become the face of chains that won't purchase tomatoes from growers that participate in the program. As a result, it has faced a number of campus protests this year. Wendy's hasn't announced plans to begin working with farms affiliated with the Fair Food Program.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.