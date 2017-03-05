Wendy's Just Revealed 7 Cities Where You Can Still Get Spicy Chicken Nuggets

Wendy's rattled the fast food-eating world -- and maybe your lunch plans -- last week, when it confirmed reports that it had quietly removed Spicy Chicken Nuggets from its menu nationwide. But thankfully, it turns out you may still be able to dunk the fiery nuggets into you Frosty after all. If you're in the right place, that is.

The pig-tailed fast food chain published a "break-up letter" addressed to its devastated fans this weekend, saying the decision to phase out the beloved spicy nuggets was -- get this -- due to their lack of popularity in some places, not because of "anything they (the nuggets) did." As Wendy's put it, simply, "not everyone loved our Spicy Nuggets as much as you did." But the heartbreaking letter also included a nugget (sorry, we had to) of good news: the Spicy Chicken Nuggets will remain on Wendy's menus in seven US cities.