Wendy's Teamed Up with Pringles to Create Spicy Chicken Sandwich-Flavored Chips

We've spent nearly two years talking about fried chicken sandwiches since Popeyes sent the entire fast food-eating population into a poultry craze. And yet, we're anything but sick of the subject. Wendy's is upping the ante with a new fried chicken innovation: Spicy Chicken Sandwich-flavored Pringles.

Wendy's unleashed an all-new chicken sandwich back in the fall to rave reviews. It also joined forces with Pringles last summer to create Baconator Pringles.

Now, it's combining both of those successes.

"Our partnership with Wendy's is a match made in flavor-heaven, so we're thrilled to have another collab with an equally talked about, fan-favorite menu item," Senior Director of Marketing for Pringles Gareth Maguire said in a press release. "Following the enthusiasm for Pringles Baconator, we knew we had to challenge ourselves and perfectly capture the flavor of another popular menu item. The debut of Pringles Wendy's Spicy Chicken provides a crunchy, unnecessarily genius way to enjoy the spicy, juicy deliciousness of the No. 1 hands-down best chicken sandwich in the US... in a single crisp."

Even better than delicious chips is the fact that when you buy them, you automatically receive a promo code for a free Spicy Chicken Sandwich that you can get through the chain's website or mobile app.

"Pringles Wendy's Spicy Chicken crisps perfectly encapsulate everything fans have come to know, love, and expect from Wendy's iconic chicken sandwich," Carl Loredo, chief marketing officer for Wendy's, added in the release. "Wendy's fans can now enjoy our insanely flavorful Spicy Chicken Sandwich in their crisps to satisfy taste buds until their next restaurant visit."

Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich Pringles will hit retailers nationwide this June.