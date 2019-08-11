Wendy's Beloved Spicy Nuggets Are Coming Back Sooner Than Expected

Spicy chicken nuggets' on-again, off-again relationship with Wendy's menu is hitting soap opera levels of drama. They're here, then they're not. Chance the Rapper begs Wendy's to bring them back, the company conditionally says okay but without a release date. Then there's a release date, and now they're coming back even sooner.
Those much-craved Spicy Nuggets will now hit menus on August 12, instead of the previously announced August 19 release date. The return was precipitated by a tweet from Chance the Rapper (by chance or partnership), and the company saying it would facilitate the return if the Chicago-based musician's tweet reached two million retweets. Of course, it did without any trouble.
Stay in This Treehouse Village That Gives You a Birdseye View of the Dominican Republic
However, in a tweet on August 8, the company announced the spiced up nugs would be back sooner than planned. So, if you've been counting down the days until you see them again, rejoice. They're coming. The popular menu item will also be coming to menus at McDonald's, reportedly at some point in September.
It's not yet clear how long Wendy's will keep the nuggets on menus, but if history tells us anything, it's that they won't be around forever.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.