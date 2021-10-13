We Tried Wendy's New & Improved Fries to See If They're Better Than Before

Certain variables make or break a fast food feast, and at the top of that list is French fry quality. Are they hot enough? Are they crispy enough? Do they stand the test of time until you're safely parked and able to chow down? It's a careful balance and one that, frankly, Wendy's hasn't necessarily succeeded in thus far.

Until now, that is. Wendy's is tossing its hat back in the ring with its first fry revamp in over 10 years. After years of selling Natural-Cut Fries, the chain launched its Hot & Crispy Fries recently. But do they live up to the name? Are they actually hotter and crispier than before? We put Wendy's latest innovation to the test.

When can you get the new fries?

Now. The Hot & Crispy Fries made their debut in mid-September following the chain's August announcement.

What makes Wendy's Hot & Crispy Fries different?

So here's the deal: Wendy's recently switched up how these fries are cut, with one side built for heat retention and the other for crispiness. The chain even introduced a new battering system, with new fry baskets that Wendy's claims help maintain crispiness.

There's also the brand's Hot & Crispy Guarantee. Wendy's is promising its latest innovation will be both hot and crispy, and if they aren't, you'll get a replacement—every single time you're dissatisfied.