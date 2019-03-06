Wendy's Is Trolling McDonald's With a Frozen Cake on Twitter

We've been here before. In fact, we've been here so many times that Wendy's doesn't need to say who they're trolling for you to know who they're trolling. March 6 is National Frozen Food Day, and Wendy's isn't a company that misses an opportunity to poke the bear.
In a series of tweets, Wendy's let everyone know it is National Frozen Food Day while only making mention of "you know who." Then they made a gorgeous cake in the shape of a burger. Though McDonald's isn't mentioned by name, you know the Golden Arches are the "you know who" getting the cake. A representative didn't mention the fast food rival by name in an email, but did say, "we prepared it just how Goldie likes it – flash frozen."
Even though McDonald's has committed to rolling out fresh beef for many of its burgers, Wendy's likes to remind consumers that many burgers at McDonald's are still flash frozen before being cooked. "Seems weird to freeze a perfectly good cake," Wendy's wrote on Twitter. "But this is YOUR day! Enjoy it :)" That's cold.
Wendy's troll game is remarkably strong. The account is maybe the most well-known example of corporate social media using memes and a human personality to be the embodiment of the "How do you do, fellow kids" meme.
