Wendy's Was Finally Nice on Twitter Because Arby's Made Amazing Sandwich Portraits

Arby's, which some people think is wildly underrated, continues to be the fast food chain with the weirdest marketing campaigns. (See their new sandwich hotline featuring comedian H. Jon Benjamin.)
Late last week, the chain hired an artist to create portraits made of sandwich fixin's. People tweeted to Arby's with the hashtag #MakeMySandwich, and they made a sandwich in the shape of that person's face. It wasn't just some vague resemblance, either. The sandwiches were incredible likenesses of people and characters. (Even if the creation wasn't the most delicious sandwich in the world.)
The user @PopPunk_PopTart tweeted the portraits to Wendy's, and Arby's jumped into the conversation. That can be a dangerous proposition because there's nothing Wendy's loves more than trolling other restaurants on Twitter. It doesn't have a reputation for playing nice.
Wendy's spends more time roasting McDonald's about its frozen beef than giving high fives over roast beef, but Arby's won them over with a portrait of Wendy wearing an Arby's cowboy hat.
Round 1 to Arby's.
Here are some more of the weirdly wonderful sandwich portraits.
Arby's is coming for you Subway. They've got an actual sandwich artist on staff somewhere.
