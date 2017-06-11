Wendy's Pithy Twitter Account Just Got a Savage Taste of Its Own Medicine

Wendy's Twitter account is known for saucy replies and a willingness to get into spats over next to nothing. Earlier this year, the account burned Hardee's so bad it was blocked by its fast food rival. Then Wendy's helped a teen get the most retweeted tweet of all-time. And it occasionally just hangs around burning and embarrassing burger munchers because this is a marketing plan in the modern world.
However, a recent tussle had the burger chain on the receiving end of clap back. One tweeter inquired who would win a battle between the Oakland Athletics and Wendy's on Twitter. The A's offered a little wordplay, suggesting it'd "eat @Wendys for lunch." Wendy's went for a burn of its own, but the whole thing backfired beautifully.
The A's won that round with a self-depreciating joke that took down the reigning Twitter pith champs. Wendy's obviously felt the heat because it tried to turn the tables, but the A's account brought its... uh... A game.
The whole thing was undoubtedly in good fun, and maybe Wendy's saw the A's needed a win with things looking pretty bleak in the basement of the American League's West Division. At least the team's social media guru is capable of delivering an occasional "L" to an opponent.
