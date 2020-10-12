Wendy's Is Letting Tweets Decide a Discount This Week & It Could Be 99% Off

There's no doubt that almost everyone feels like they could use a win right now. I don't want to minimize the major things happening in the world, because this kind of "win" does nothing to mitigate those significant situations. Still, a little bit of positivity can go a long way toward easing our way through days that bleed together like colors in an elementary school art class.

This doesn't quite rank with up there with a friend checking on how you're doing or having a stranger offer to pay for your coffee when you're in line for your morning cup. It's right about at the "I found $5 on the ground" level of good. Wendy's is letting square-burger fans band together to dictate how much of a discount they're going to get on a Wendy's breakfast from Wednesday through Friday of this week.

The chain is using its considerable Twitter following to offer a big discount (and, of course, grow that following). Wendy's posted an image to Twitter on Monday, stating that the number of retweets the tweet gets will dictate the size of the upcoming discount, with the possibility of that discount swelling to 99% off.