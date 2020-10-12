Wendy's Is Letting Tweets Decide a Discount This Week & It Could Be 99% Off
Wendy's will give a discount based on the number of retweets a tweet gets.
There's no doubt that almost everyone feels like they could use a win right now. I don't want to minimize the major things happening in the world, because this kind of "win" does nothing to mitigate those significant situations. Still, a little bit of positivity can go a long way toward easing our way through days that bleed together like colors in an elementary school art class.
This doesn't quite rank with up there with a friend checking on how you're doing or having a stranger offer to pay for your coffee when you're in line for your morning cup. It's right about at the "I found $5 on the ground" level of good. Wendy's is letting square-burger fans band together to dictate how much of a discount they're going to get on a Wendy's breakfast from Wednesday through Friday of this week.
The chain is using its considerable Twitter following to offer a big discount (and, of course, grow that following). Wendy's posted an image to Twitter on Monday, stating that the number of retweets the tweet gets will dictate the size of the upcoming discount, with the possibility of that discount swelling to 99% off.
For the next 24 hrs, this Wendy’s Breakfast coupon to use on @UberEats will get more valuable every time you retweet it (One retweet per person, ya animals). If you wanna pay full price for breakfast this week, ignore this tweet. pic.twitter.com/jY9a37GZXx— Wendy's (@Wendys) October 12, 2020
If the tweet hits 100 retweets = diners get 10% off
5,000 retweets = 30% off
44,444 retweets = 44% off
3,306,3017 retweets (which is confusing) = 99% off
At the time of publication, the tweet had garnered just over 4,000 retweets.
That last level appears to be a reference to Carter Wilkerson's tweet when he asked for free Wendy's chicken nuggets for life. The tweet, at that time, was the most retweeted tweet of all time. However, the number as written is actually about 33 million with commas in the wrong spot. Though, when someone pointed that out, Wendy's said, "take a number off the back and we'll count it lol." Looks like that might have been a typo.
So, if you want an almost free breakfast, you know what to do.
