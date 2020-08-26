Wendy's Is Already Dissing McDonald's New Spicy McNuggets on Twitter

McDonald's announced on Tuesday that it's upgrading its iconic Chicken McNuggets with a spicy new recipe for the first time in their nearly 40-year history on the menu, entering an arena dominated by Wendy's and Burger King. And while the latter competing chain has yet to publicly react to Mickey D's move, the former has responded in a way that should come as no surprise to anyone: by throwing shade on Twitter.

The square-shaped burger slinger was provoked by Twitter user @Bookiemariex3, who asked, "@Wendys I see that @McDonalds is coming out with Spicy Nuggets. What are your feelings?" Wendy's didn't hesitate. In a retweet with comment, the chain summarily crapped on McDonald's new nuggets and even dissed Burger King in the process.