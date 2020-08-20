Wendy's Is Doing Horrible, Hilarious Photoshop Edits to People's Profile Pictures

It's probably a sign of the times that the Wendy's Twitter account, which can be funny but is also a marketing apparatus, hasn't felt like it's a good time to be its usual, trolly self in months.

Though, that doesn't mean it's had a complete change of heart and is playing it straight like Shoney's. On August 19, the account decided to flex it's occasionally impressive Photoshop skills. "Been working on the ol' photoshop skills. Hit us up and we’ll spice up your profile pic," the Wendy's account tweeted. With more than 3.7 million followers, there was not a shortage of volunteers looking to get their profile pic gussied up.

The volunteers included some big fans of square burgers as well as a lot of companies hoping that by volunteering they could siphon off a little of that Wendy's Twitter heat for themselves. Here are some of the best (and best by virtue of being the worst) Photoshop jobs in the massive thread.