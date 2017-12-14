Wendy's Twitter Account Just Did a Reddit AMA and It Was Savage AF

Food & Drink

Whatever your feelings about being mean to strangers online, you can't deny that it gets results. In just a short time, the team running Wendy's Twitter account has made the fast-food behemoth weirdly cool, and the account itself has earned a place in the Twitter hall of fame as the Charlie Chaplain of mean-spirited social media.

We rarely get a glimpse of the people behind those cruel, cruel tweets, however, which is why it's exciting that team took to Reddit today for an AMA. It's not the most comprehensive look at what it's like to roast people for a living, but it's definitely entertaining.

Here are the highlights, conveniently organized by subject:

On how the team was assembled:

Comment from discussion We are the team behind the Wendy’s Twitter account. Ask Us Anything!.

On how to get the gig, part one:

Comment from discussion We are the team behind the Wendy’s Twitter account. Ask Us Anything!.

On how to get the gig, part two:

Comment from discussion We are the team behind the Wendy’s Twitter account. Ask Us Anything!.
Comment from discussion We are the team behind the Wendy’s Twitter account. Ask Us Anything!.

On the higher-ups:

Comment from discussion We are the team behind the Wendy’s Twitter account. Ask Us Anything!.
Comment from discussion We are the team behind the Wendy’s Twitter account. Ask Us Anything!.
Comment from discussion We are the team behind the Wendy’s Twitter account. Ask Us Anything!.

On other Twitter accounts:

Comment from discussion We are the team behind the Wendy’s Twitter account. Ask Us Anything!.

On the fruits of their labor:

Comment from discussion We are the team behind the Wendy’s Twitter account. Ask Us Anything!.

On their noble humility:

Comment from discussion We are the team behind the Wendy’s Twitter account. Ask Us Anything!.

On whether they're millennials:

Comment from discussion We are the team behind the Wendy’s Twitter account. Ask Us Anything!.

On getting in trouble:

Comment from discussion We are the team behind the Wendy’s Twitter account. Ask Us Anything!.

On McDonald's:

Comment from discussion We are the team behind the Wendy’s Twitter account. Ask Us Anything!.
Comment from discussion We are the team behind the Wendy’s Twitter account. Ask Us Anything!.
Comment from discussion We are the team behind the Wendy’s Twitter account. Ask Us Anything!.

On memes:

Comment from discussion We are the team behind the Wendy’s Twitter account. Ask Us Anything!.

On being savage:

Comment from discussion We are the team behind the Wendy’s Twitter account. Ask Us Anything!.

