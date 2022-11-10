Wendy's Will Soon Bring Back a Popular Dessert

Wendy's has a new-found love of cycling through Frosty flavors. It made a splash with the Strawberry Frosty this summer. And in smaller side events, it has tried out flavors like a Bananas Foster, Birthday Cake, or the Rick and Morty-inspired Pickle Frosty.

On November 10, it announced that the Strawberry Frosty will go away in favor of a seasonal Peppermint Frosty. That stole headlines as the fast food chain promised a unique take on seasonal indulgences. However, buried inside that limited-time offer is the promise that the Vanilla Frosty will make a return to the menu.

The company has previously noted that you are only likely to see two Frosty flavors from it at any one time due to space limitations. So, the Vanilla Frosty had to say farewell when the Strawberry Frosty was introduced. Now the Strawberry Frosty is saying farewell as the Peppermint Frosty arrives.

A representative from the chain has confirmed to Thrillist that when the Peppermint Frosty's run is up--there is not a specific date for that at the moment--the Vanilla Frosty will make a return to the Wendy's menu. So, if you felt slighted by all these pink Frostys usurping the throne of your favorite flavor, worry no more. Vanilla will be back after the holidays.