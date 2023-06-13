Airbnb Has Official Wes Anderson Stays That Fit His Movie Aesthetic Perfectly

If you’ve been on TikTok or Instagram in the last few months, you've likely seen the trend of people turning their trips, daily commutes, jobs, and whatever else into an aestheticized video in the style of Wes Anderson. It's honestly a great trend, and very soothing (even if the filmmaker himself says he's not a fan of it). Capturing the colorwashed, calm scenes of the director’s cult classics is entirely pleasant. In total, the trend has garnered over 977 million views to view.

Now, you don't have to become a location scout or set designer to feel like you've immersed yourself into an Anderson film. This week, in celebration of the director's newest film Asteroid City arriving in theaters on June 23, Airbnb partnered with the film's distributor to showcase vacation rentals from all around the world that will help you live out the Wes Anderson aesthetic on your next trip.

"For anyone wanting to star in their very own Wes Anderson movie, Airbnb and Universal Pictures are revealing 16 listings from around the world that perfectly fit the aesthetic – from The Grand Budapest Hotel to his much anticipated new film Asteroid City – giving fans the opportunity to recreate their own Wes movie moment, just like Jason Schwartzman and Scarlett Johansson," Airbnb shared in a blog post.

Below are some of our favorites from the list: