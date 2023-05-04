You Need to See These Wes Anderson Vacation TikToks

Aesthetic-core is one of the pillars of social media fandom, and on TikTok, a platform that gives a lot of space and agency to creative visions of any kind, it assumes just so many different shapes. One of them, which quickly became a trend, has to do with a fun revisitation of vacation sum-ups under the inspirational lens of the oh-so-aesthetic Wes Anderson movies. And we just. Can't. Stop. Watching. Them.

Maybe it's the soothing color palette, or maybe it's the whimsical Anderson-esque soundtrack choices. Whatever it is, the trend gave birth to a slew of visually pleasing videos recapping the users' recent trips. Think of ASMR (another huge TikTok trend), but make it visual.

For those who are not familiar with Wes Anderson movies right off the bat, you might have seen one without even knowing it—and you only really just need to see one of his movies to get the gist of it all (and to understand why the TikTok community recently decided to incorporate it into their trends). Timothée Chalamet fans might remember him playing a revolt leader on the quest to write his manifesto in a quirky movie largely about journalism. That, for example, was Anderson's The French Dispatch, which came out in 2021. You might also have vague recollections of a pink hotel and its young bellboy, and if that's the case, you have probably seen The Grand Budapest Hotel, another one of Anderson's most iconic movies, which won four Oscars and was nominated for Best Picture in 2015.

After two years from his latest success, Anderson has another movie slated to come out in theaters on June 16, dubbed Asteroid City. It is safe to say that the anticipation buildup together with the release of trailer and official dates has likely influenced the TikTok community, which was quick to rediscover Anderson's creative vision and praise it through their own social media-friendly interpretation of it. Hence the Wes Anderson vacation trend.

One of the most recurring traits of the trend, besides trying to recreate Anderson's signature symmetry and color scheme, is adding an overtext at the beginning of the video, reading "You better not be acting like you're in a Wes Anderson movie when I get there," or a sentence along these lines.

In a TikTok that already flaunts more than 2 million likes, TikToker @avawillyums shares her journey aboard the first train to NYC's Grand Central Station along the Shoreline East. In a very iconic Anderson fashion, still symmetrical videos of her standing outside of the train are followed by symmetrical shots of the train itself, and playful videos depicting the TikToker sitting in her seat from different angles make an appearance, too. To nobody's surprise, the comment section is flooded with virtual pats on the videomaker's shoulder. "What scene in [The Grand Budapest Hotel] is this from??" asked one user. "This is art," added another one. And the list goes on.