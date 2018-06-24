The Westworld Credits Recut With Waluigi Will Give You More Closure Than Westworld

The finale of Season 2 of Westworld is coming to up this very Sunday. And it's understandable if you're feeling a little confused. Possibly a little betrayed. Probably unsure that the end is going to clear up very much.
As recompense for that, we offer you this bizarre recut of the Westworld credits, but with all Waluigi. The music has Waluigi's voice dubbed on top. All the images are just Waluigi looking sleek and sinister. Sure, it doesn't make sense sense, in that there seems to be no reason that it should exist, but as you watch it we're confident that you'll find it makes a deeper kind of sense. And this seems in the spirit of the show.
This is surely related to the news that Waluigi is missing as a playable character in the new Super Smash Bros. game -- a twist far more baffling than anything an HBO show can deliver. He is reportedly involved as an "assist trophy" though.
This Clock Tracks Your Loved Ones Like the Clock in 'Harry Potter'
You'll agree that this somehow makes hearing the Westworld theme sung by Waluigi make a little more sense. Kind of. Mostly it's just hilarious to hear that super-serious melody set to "Wa-Wa-Wa-Wa-Walui-Giiiiii."
h/t Digg
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.