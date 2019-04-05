This ‘Westworld’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ Intro Mashup Will Give You the Chills

Game of Thrones is just about back, but still a little too far off for some fans. Fortunately, there’s been no shortage of things to hold you over until then, like the cast getting together in New York for the premiere, and now, this scary-good Game of Thrones and Westworld theme song mashup.
The epic work of fan art is the brainchild of composer Brandon Chapman and Belgium-based artist Gilles Augustijnen, according to a report by Mashable. Augustijnen spent eight months mixing elements of both shows into a visual masterpiece to go along with the audio. If only a season of Game of Thrones came together that fast. The pair aptly dubbed the video "Westeros World," which pays homage to both HBO series, and much like each show, it’ll leave you wanting waaay more.
The video opens much like the credits to Westworld, except it’s a dragon being essentially 3D printed. It features house banners, swords, the Night King and, of course, the Iron Throne in all its glory, followed by Westworld’s encircled ‘W’ symbol. Westeros World isn’t currently a real show, but maybe it should be. Just a suggestion, HBO. Thank us later.
Both the Game of Thrones and Westworld themes were composed by Ramin Djawadi. He’s admitted in the past that while “the instrumentation is very different” for the two songs, “there is some overlap” between them. That, and the fact that Djawadi is an award-winning show scorer, might be why the two theme songs sound so perfect mashed together. We apologize in advance for getting them stuck in your head all day.
While you wait for the final season of Game of Thrones to kick off on HBO on April 14, take this as another brief, but necessary distraction. Then spend the entire next week deep in the fan-theory weeds.
h/t Mashable
This Giant Egg Is the Size of 18 Regular Eggs
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.