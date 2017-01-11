The New "Mature" Trailer for HBO's 'Westworld' Is Super Intense

"You and everyone you know were built to gratify the desires of people who pay to visit your world," warns the programmer of a virtual reality theme park in the new trailer for HBO's Westworld. HBO showcased the intense, reality-hopping new trailer for the show before Sunday's finale of The Night Of.

Westworld is based on Michael Crichton 1973 film of the same name, taking place in semi-apocalyptic future where you can visit a vice-laden old west-themed virtual theme park full of shootouts, brothels and sentient robot-people who might be beginning to suspect that the world they live in isn't the entirety of reality.