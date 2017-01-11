The New "Mature" Trailer for HBO's 'Westworld' Is Super Intense

"You and everyone you know were built to gratify the desires of people who pay to visit your world," warns the programmer of a virtual reality theme park in the new trailer for HBO's Westworld. HBO showcased the intense, reality-hopping new trailer for the show before Sunday's finale of The Night Of.
Westworld is based on Michael Crichton 1973 film of the same name, taking place in semi-apocalyptic future where you can visit a vice-laden old west-themed virtual theme park full of shootouts, brothels and sentient robot-people who might be beginning to suspect that the world they live in isn't the entirety of reality.
Produced by J.J. Abrams and written by Jonathan Nolan (The Dark Knight, Person of Interest) and Lisa Joy (Pushing Daisies), HBO describes Westworld as "a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin." On its own, that description sounds a bit like a presidential election, only instead of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, this stars Anthony Hopkins as a menacing mad scientist/programmer who builds the pleasure-seeking utopia of Westworld. At least, there is a utopian element in his mind. That seems to have vanished by the time he is seen in the trailer proclaiming, "Our creatures have been misbehaving."
It also stars Rachel Evan Wood as a rancher's daughter who has lived many lifetimes in Westworld and Ed Harris as The Man in Black, the theme park's perfect mosaic of villainy. The show, which also stars James Marsden and Thandie Newton, is set to premiere Oct. 2 on HBO and HBO Go.