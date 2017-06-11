News

Wetzel’s Is Giving Away Free Pretzels for One Day Only

By Published On 04/23/2016 By Published On 04/23/2016
Jeff Whyte / Shutterstock.com

Trending

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

related

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

related

Super Nintendo World Looks Like a Nostalgic Gamer's Paradise

related

The 3 Most Important Things to Know if You Get Hurt Abroad

Sure you can get those sample pieces from the mall any day, but for one day only you can get a whole pretzel for free at Wetzel's if you happen to be passing by one of its many locations. 

In honor of National Pretzel Day, Wetzel’s will be giving out free Original Pretzels on April 26, 2016 at participating locations as long as supplies last. You can also "like" or "follow" Wetzel's Pretzels on any of its social media accounts to grab a free oder of Pizza Bitz instead of an Original Pretzel. In that case, you'll just have to show the person at the counter your phone. 

Seriously, there is a day for everything. But hey, it usually means free stuff!

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and will go pretty far out of her way for free food. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong
News

related

READ MORE
This Dude Blew Up a Fridge and Turned it Into a Flying Death Vessel
News

related

READ MORE
The New iPhone Will Reportedly Be Way Slower Than its Main Competitors
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More