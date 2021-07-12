A 3,832-Foot String Cheese Just Broke a World Record
That's a whole lot of cheese.
Cheese is delicious, be it a perfectly moldy blue cheese, a super stinky epoisses, or a fancy, double-cream brie.
But sometimes, a simple string cheese just hits the spot. So much so that we often wish they came in bigger sizes.
While we don't know if they'll ever bulk up string cheese, we do know it's possible thanks to the Knaus family from Wisconsin.
Their company, Weyauwega Star Dairy, just broke the Guinness World Record for creating the longest piece of string cheese—a record family patriarch Jim Knaus previously set in 1995, and broke again in 2006.
Guinness is still working to certify the results, according to WLUK News, but it looks like Jim's son, Gerard, pulled it off. The 85-year-old's heir to the cheese throne presented a 3,832-foot piece of string cheese, almost doubling the 2006 record of 2,000 feet.
For reference, the new, record-breaking cheese is about the length of 30,000 regular string cheeses, according to Weyauwega Star Dairy, or three-quarters of a mile long.
According to the news outlet, it took Knaus five and a half hours to make the massive cheese masterpiece. He was able to unravel and show off the string cheese with the help of some local residents, but it even that took almost 90 minutes. Knaus' massive string cheese weighed more than 500 pounds, per the Appleton Post-Crescent's reporting. Anyone else getting a stomachache just thinking about that?
The world record will be kept in Jim's name if it gets certified, despite the fact that Gerard did the heavy lifting. Jim told WLUK that although he can't make the massive cheese himself anymore, he's glad to see this tradition live on.
Here's hoping this weird and wonderful record is broken again in the future. The more cheese, the better.