A 3,832-Foot String Cheese Just Broke a World Record

Cheese is delicious, be it a perfectly moldy blue cheese, a super stinky epoisses, or a fancy, double-cream brie.

But sometimes, a simple string cheese just hits the spot. So much so that we often wish they came in bigger sizes.

While we don't know if they'll ever bulk up string cheese, we do know it's possible thanks to the Knaus family from Wisconsin.

Their company, Weyauwega Star Dairy, just broke the Guinness World Record for creating the longest piece of string cheese—a record family patriarch Jim Knaus previously set in 1995, and broke again in 2006.

Guinness is still working to certify the results, according to WLUK News, but it looks like Jim's son, Gerard, pulled it off. The 85-year-old's heir to the cheese throne presented a 3,832-foot piece of string cheese, almost doubling the 2006 record of 2,000 feet.