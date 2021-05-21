These Strawberries Taste like Pineapples & You Can Grow Them Yourself

There's just something about fruit hybrids—be it cotton candy grapes, cucamelons, or SunGold kiwifruits—that just make the experience of eating healthy so much more fun.

The latest combination? A strawberry that smells and tastes like a pineapple.

Known as hula berries and sometimes referred to as pineberries, alpine berries, and white strawberries, they hail from North America, combining native red strawberries with Chilean white strawberries.

"These non-GMO extraordinary berries came with an inventive improvement of a very old white strawberry called a pineberry," the official hula berry site reports. "Using traditional breeding practices of various strawberries, a new and improved white strawberry with better fruit yield, larger berries, and sweet yet tangy fruit was born."

While you probably won't find these in your supermarket's produce aisle, you can buy seeds or baby plants via Walmart, Amazon, and Etsy. So channel that green thumb and grow 'em yourself. According to the Pioneer Woman, the key is cross-pollination. You'll want to plant a 3:1 ratio of hula berries to regular red strawberries somewhere with lots of sunlight and rich soil.