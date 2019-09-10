Apple Wants to Make 'Slofies' Happen With Slo-Mo Selfies, Internet Says 'Don't'

Let’s stop pretending we post selfies with our makeup on point because we’re so excited to attend our cousin’s bar mitzvah. We post selfies because we look in the mirror and see the way our face and hair and whole upper body move when we’re all dressed up, and we try to capture a fraction of that magic to show the followers we want to date. Thing is, it’s impossible to capture the whole thing in action unless you do a video. Which is just... cringe.
Well, now Apple is trying to popularize the "Slofie," or slow-motion selfie, with a brand new iPhone camera feature. Basically, the new iPhones' improved front-facing camera system is capable of taking slow-motion video at 120 fps (frames per second), resulting in pretty cool looking slow-motion videos of... your face. The news came during a special Apple event at the on Tuesday, featuring details on the three new iPhones that come in unexpected colors and have better battery life.
The promotional video created for the "slofie" camera setting shows a young boy knelt before (presumably) his sister, pointing a blowdryer at her hair while she takes a slow-motion video of herself. To be honest, I’m not sure if this feature is cringe-ier than taking a video. I really don’t know. You tell me. But Twitter told me they no likey:
This addition is one of many new camera features announced during the event. One of the most noticeable changes to the new iPhones are the two-lens (iPhone 11) and three-lens (iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max), which brings along wide camera shot settings, an impressive night mode, and many more Android-silencing perks.
Now for a conclusion tweet that made me cackle, and then immediately frown in deep reflection:
