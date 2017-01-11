This Map Shows What Each State Googled More Than Every Other State in 2016

Barring a few anomalies, 2016 was an absolute smoldering garbage dump of a year. For many people, bad news was mixed with fake news, which was mixed with the occasional death of a cultural icon. Needless to say, Americans made sense of the deluge by positing questions to Google. And just to rub salt in your wounds, the data-whizzes at Estately compiled a map of what state Googled more than every other state in 2016.

Let’s zero-in on the elephant in the room: the 2016 election -- in all of its incendiary madness -- made quite a splash on the map, but there are glimmers of good internet peaking through the din here. Rhode Islanders Googled “Harambe.” Washington State thought the “X-Files Reboot” was the most important issue to explore on the old interwebs. North Dakota researched the tour de force comedy “Dirty Grandpa,” starring renowned method actor Johnny Knoxville. Missouri Googled with their bellies, querying “McDonald’s breakfast all day.” Because Utah likes very wholesome things, its people Googled “Gilmore Girls.” (Spoiler: Rory is pregnant).