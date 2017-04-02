News

Here's What Happens If You Don't Remove a Splinter

By Published On 04/02/2017 By Published On 04/02/2017
SciShow

Trending

related

Here is a Big Dog Carrying a Little Dog in a Bucket

related

Guessing Anyone's Social Security Number is Shockingly Simple

related

McDonald's Just Got Hacked Again in a Big Way

related

The World's Fastest Bumper Car Can Blow Past Every Speed Limit

Splinters are high in the national ranking of Most Annoying Things. They're in a heated competition with Fran Drescher, traffic jams, and how horrible your internet is at home. The nagging pain of a splinter ensures you do nothing but try to remove it for thirty minutes after it punctures your skin. But what would happen if you just ignored it and never remove the splinter? (Will it train baby turtles in martial arts and raise them as though they were its own?)

As ever, SciShow rides in on a white stallion to answer your most pressing least-pressing questions. Unfortunately, the answer doesn't align with the misguided folk wisdom that splinters work their way out of your skin eventually and everything will be fine. 

SciShow explains a couple assumptions about splinters you might have wrong. In showing how splinters don't necessarily get ejected from your skin automatically, they also show wood splinters can be much worse than a glass or metal splinter. 

The belief might stem from the idea that wood being pliable and natural might make a wood splinter less intrusive and problematic compared to glass, which is all terrifying edges. However, that's not the case. Organic materials like wood, flower thorns or cactus spines cause more inflammation than inorganic materials. Additionally, organic materials are more likely to be carrying fungus or bacteria that could result in problems like tetanus or rose gardener's disease.
 
For an in-depth look at how this happens and how your body responds to a splinter that's left in your skin, watch SciShow's explanation above.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He's been carrying around a splinter since the Nixon administration. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This 'IT' Movie Trailer Mashup Replaces the Killer Clown with The Cat in the Hat

related

READ MORE
This Guy Ate a Huge, 4,000-Calorie Bowl of Cheerios in Just Minutes

related

READ MORE
Uber Reveals The 50 Weirdest Things People Lose in its Cars

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More