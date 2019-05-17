Here's What's Going on With This Weekend's Blue Moon

Yes, it's a witbier. The pale beer you prefer to have served with a slice of orange. But that's not the blue moon we're talking about here. The kind of blue moon we're talking about will pop up over the weekend, appearing bright in the sky the night of May 18.
The infrequent event occurs when there is one more full moon in any given timeframe that there would be under usual circumstances. There are two versions of "blue moon" used today, but it is the older version of the term that will grace the sky this weekend. Though, let's get this out of the way before talking about what a blue moon is: a blue moon does not mean the moon will turn blue.
What is a blue moon?
There are two definitions of a blue moon. Space.com says one arises from a misunderstanding of the other. The older term references the third full moon in a given season that has four. In general, there's one full moon per month (once every 29.5 days). So, when there are four in three months, an extra full moon has popped up. This is called a seasonal blue moon, and it takes place about once every two-and-a-half years, according to NASA.
The newer definition is when there's a second full moon in a single month. With a full moon taking place about once every 29.5 days, a calendar month with two is pretty rare. You might say it only happens once in a blue moon.
Both are perfectly fine ways to use the term. Space.com cites astronomer Donald W. Olson, who said in Sky & Telescope, "With two decades of popular usage behind it, the second-full-moon-in-a-month (mis)interpretation is like a genie that can't be forced back into its bottle. But that's not necessarily a bad thing."
Since neither blue moon is blue in color, you might ask what you will see. It's just a full moon. It's a rare occurrence, but it won't look substantially different than other full moons. A blue moon will not necessarily be a supermoon, which appears larger and brighter than an average full moon. The one occurring on May 18 comes after a string of three straight supermoons earlier this year and those are the last of them until 2020.
When is the next blue moon?
The next seasonal blue moon arrives on May 18, 2019.
The next time we'll see a monthly blue moon is going to be a special Halloween treat on October 31, 2020. That's not too far removed from the last one, which occurred on March 31, 2018.
What does 'once in a blue moon' mean?
This isn't particularly important for Saturday, but you may want to have excellent topics of conversation in the holster as you look up at the moon sipping a beer. Well, most people are probably familiar with the phrase, used when talking about something that very rarely happens.
Oxford Dictionaries points out that the term once meant "something impossible." If you believed in a blue moon you believed in something absurd and impossible. "Another variant," Oxford Dictionaries says, "of this was to believe that the moon is made of green cheese — both these phrases can be found from the 1520s."
However, it shows the phrase used to mean something that rarely or occasionally happens as early as 1833. Though, it doesn't directly equate the phrase with the astronomical term. "It seems to be simply a case of two moon-related sayings simply eliding over time," the blog writes.
