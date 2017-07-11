Everything You Need to Know to Prepare For Amazon Prime Day

Being an Amazon Prime member has its perks all year long, but there's one day in particular when it pays big time to be a subscriber. We're of course referring to Amazon Prime Day, when the e-commerce behemoth unleashes hundreds of thousands of crazy-good discounts on everything from gadgets to gift cards -- well beyond the scope of deals it offers on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.
Prime Day 2017 falls on Tuesday, July 11 (tomorrow!), though they've decided to kick things off a bit early and will actually be pushing some deals live beginning at 9pm on Monday. So, to ensure you scoop up all the best possible loot, we've assembled this handy Prime Day, errr, primer.
Get ready, people. Turn on 1-click ordering and be sure to check back in tomorrow -- we'll have a list of the best deals throughout the day, and will be updating it every hour or so.
If you aren't a Prime subscriber, sign up for a free 30-day trial
As its names suggest, Prime Day deals are only open to Prime subscribers. However, if you aren't already ponying up the $99-per-year fee, you can still get in on the action by signing up for the 30-day free trial. Just remember to cancel before you actually have to start paying (or don't -- trust us, there are plenty of perks that make it worth the money).
Download the Amazon app and track your favorite deals
APD brings with it a ton of great deals, but many of them don't last long. Fortunately, you can easily set up Amazon's app to tell you when the price drops for a particular item(s) you've had your eyes on by adding them to your Shopping List. When an item in the List changes in price, you'll get an alert on your phone. Just be sure you have your notification settings adjusted accordingly (open the app, head to Settings > Notifications, and toggle on "Your Watched & Waitlisted Deals.")
Keep tabs on pre-scheduled deals
In addition to tracking a custom list of products you're interested in, the app also makes it easy to browse and "watch" the thousands upon thousands of specific deals that are scheduled to go live throughout the day, without having to constantly monitor the app or site. To do this, head to the Deals page, look through the products under the "Upcoming" tab, and tap "Watch this deal" for any that you think you might be interested in. The moment a deal you're watching goes live, you'll get an alert on your phone.
Ask Alexa about special and exclusive deals
If you have an Echo, Echo Dot or any other device that relies on Amazon's AI voice-activated assistant, Alexa, you'd be wise to hit her up for special deals throughout the day. That's because, like last year, Amazon will be offering a handful of deals that you can only snatch via Alexa, beginning extra early -- starting at 7pm tonight -- by asking "Alexa, what are your deals?" If you haven't picked up an Echo yet, Prime Day may be the perfect time to splurge, since prices on a whole slew of Amazon devices will reportedly be slashed.
Check competitors' prices for better deals
Since Prime Day has eclipsed Black Friday and Cyber Monday as Amazon's biggest deals day of the year, competitors like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and others have taken notice, dropping their own prices below Amazon's during the day in hopes of poaching potential customers. To compare prices without tediously toggling between four different tabs, download the browser extension Priceblink, which will automatically let you know if a particular item you're looking at on Amazon (or any one of 4,000 other online merchants) is available cheaper elsewhere on the Web at the moment.
