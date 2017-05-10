News

He Said He Was on a Private Jet, Now He's the Internet's Favorite New Meme

Published On 05/10/2017
what is #BowWowChallenge
Shutterstock | Twitter Screengrab

Instructions on how to become an instant meme. 

1. Try to make yourself seem like a super cool dude with a fib that's easy to spot.
2. Sit back and watch the internet go to work. 

At least, that's how it's gone for Bow Wow, aka Shad Moss. The 30-year-old rapper posted a photo of a private jet to Instagram on Monday with the caption, "Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER."

However, a fan alleges they were on a commercial flight with Bow Wow the same day as the Instagram post and shared the picture on social media. Ruh-roh.

Another enterprising Tweeter found the photo of Bow Wow's "private jet" online. It was a stock photo found on the website of a VIP transportation service in Fort Lauderdale. The Huffington Post confirms that the stock photo was indeed at that site. Though, the page where it appeared is now unavailable.

Bow Wow hasn't offered an alternate explanation about what internet sleuths believe they have uncovered. Even if he did, the #BowWowChallenge is Twitter's favorite new meme. People are using stock photos and other clever methods of photo manipulation to pretend they're places they're not and it's fantastic.

To be fair, the entire Fyre Festival was basically the #BowWowChallenge.

h/t Huffington Post

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He was front row for Pens/Caps Game 7 and has the stock photo to prove it. Follow him @dlukenelson.

