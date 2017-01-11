When it comes to Halloween candy, few sugary handouts are as polarizing as candy corn. It's basically the Peeps of fall. Although you've eaten, spit it out, or flat-out refused to touch it countless times in your life, there's a good chance "sugary" or "bad" are the only words you can think of to describe its flavor. But it turns out the true flavor of candy corn is markedly more complex. Really.

If you think about it, the classic kernel-shaped candy doesn't taste like any one specific thing (and it certainly tastes nothing like corn, despite its name), which likely explains all the sugar-fueled speculation over the years. So, what the hell is candy corn actually supposed to taste like? We reached out to what's perhaps one of the greatest authorities on the subject, The Jelly Belly Candy Company. You might associate Jelly Belly with jelly beans, but the company actually got its start making candy corn and other mellocreme/buttercream candies at the turn of the 20th Century as the Goelitz Confectionery Company. They've been making the tricolored sugar triangles ever since.