The Best Restaurants, Stores, Supermarkets, and More Open on the Fourth of July

Although you don't need an excuse to feast on burgers, hot dogs, ribs, and copious side dishes during the summer, the Fourth of July is essentially America's grilling holiday. It's a day best spent celebrating our national independence near a BBQ pit while sipping cold beers and enjoying vaguely legal fireworks. Odds are, though, you'll probably need to make a run for more beer, or ice, or, uh, fireworks during the festivities, which can be tough when many spots have closed up for the big day.
We've got you covered with a master list of restaurants, fast food chains, supermarkets, big box stores, gyms, movie theaters and more that will be open for at least part of the day on Thursday, July 4. In general, a lot of places are open with varying hours, so it'd behoove you to call before you head out.
Chain Restaurants Open on July 4
- Applebee's: Most locations open regular hours.
- Benihana: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Bonefish Grill: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- The Cheesecake Factory: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Buca di Beppo: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Olive Garden: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Texas Roadhouse: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Carrabba's Italian Grill: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Denny's: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Chili's: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- California Pizza Kitchen: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Legal Sea Foods: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Cracker Barrel: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- IHOP: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Lonestar Steakhouse: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Outback Steakhouse: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Red Lobster: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- TGI Fridays: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- LongHorn Steakhouse: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Maggiano's: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- P.F. Chang's: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Macaroni Grill: Most locations open, hours may vary.
Fast Food Chains Open on July 4
- Chick-fil-A: Most locations open shortened hours.
- Wendy's: Most locations open regular hours.
- McDonald's: Most locations open regular hours.
- Arby's: Most locations open regular hours.
- Dunkin': Most locations open regular hours.
- Krispy Kreme: Most locations open regular hours.
- Papa John's: Most locations open regular hours.
- KFC: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Pizza Hut: Most locations open regular hours.
- Chipotle: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Taco Bell: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Burger King: Most locations open regular hours.
- Starbucks: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Sonic Drive-In: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Boston Market: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Dairy Queen: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Domino's: Most locations open regular hours.
- Five Guys: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Panera: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Potbelly: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Subway: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Del Taco: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- White Castle: Most locations open, hours may vary.
Grocery Stores Open on July 4
- ShopRite: Most locations open regular hours.
- Aldi: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Trader Joe's: Most locations open, though many will close early.
- Whole Foods: Most locations open regular hours.
- Kroger: Most locations open regular hours, pharmacy hours may vary.
- Winn-Dixie: Most locations open regular hours.
- Safeway: Most locations open regular hours.
- Albertson's: Most locations open regular hours.
- Vons: Most locations open regular hours.
- Publix: Most locations open regular hours, pharmacy hours may vary.
Big Box Stores Open on July 4
- Walmart: Most locations open regular hours.
- Kmart: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Sears: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Target: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- The Home Depot: All locations open but hours may vary.
- Best Buy: Most locations open regular hours.
- Bed, Bath, and Beyond: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Lowe's: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- HomeGoods: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- IKEA: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Marshalls: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Kohl's: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Macy's: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Petco: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Sam's Club: Most locations open, hours may vary.
Pharmacies & Convenience Stores Open on July 4
- Walgreens: Most locations open regular hours, pharmacy hours may vary.
- CVS: Most locations open regular hours, pharmacy hours may vary.
- Rite-Aid: Most locations open regular hours, pharmacy hours may vary.
- Duane Reade: Most locations open regular hours, pharmacy hours may vary.
- Wawa: Most locations open 24/7.
- 7-Eleven: Most locations open 24/7.
- Cumberland Farms: Most locations open 24/7.
- Circle K: Most locations open 24/7.
- Sheetz: Most locations open 24/7.
Movie Theaters Open on July 4
- Alamo Drafthouse: All locations open regular hours.
- AMC Theaters: All locations open regular hours.
- Landmark Theaters: All locations open regular hours.
- Showcase Cinemas: All locations open regular hours.
- Regal Cinemas: All locations open regular hours.
- Cinemark Theaters: All locations open regular hours.
Gyms Open on July 4
- Planet Fitness: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Crunch: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Gold's Gym: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Equinox: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- 24 Hour Fitness: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Blink Fitness: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Curves: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- Orangetheory Fitness: Most locations open, hours may vary.
- LA Fitness: Most locations open, hours may vary.
Again, It's worth noting across the board that operating hours may vary (particularly for franchise locations), so you'd be wise to call ahead before heading out rather than waste your precious energy (or gas) on a day off. To make it all a bit easier to navigate, here are a few things that will most certainly be closed on the Fourth.
What's Closed on July 4
- Financial Markets
- Non-essential government offices and buildings
- Banks
- Public Schools
- USPS/UPS/FedEx
- Costco
- Libraries
- Trash removal services
