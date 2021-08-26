Now You Can Eat 3 Squares a Day, Literally

These days everyone is trying to simplify the way we eat food. Quick ordering and pick up via apps, meal plan kits, and groceries delivered to your door, the more simple the option, the better. But like all progress, sometimes it can feel like we’ve taken a step too close to the sun. In this case, Icarus comes in the form of SquarEat, a startup that wants to deliver your meals in cube form.

SquarEat has 15 different 50-gram squares intended to offer all the nutrition of a full meal. There are breakfast cubes, such as the Choco Pancake Square, and vegetable cubes, such as the Asparagus Square. Worried about getting enough protein? There’s a Sea Bass Square and a Beef Square and a Chicken Square. The cubes of food can be cooked, warmed, or eaten as is.

SquarEat Chief Marketing Officer Laura Vacaflores promises that nothing about the food itself is different other than its shape. “It has nothing weird, no additives,” Vacaflores told the Today Show. “I know a lot of people think this is a meal replacement, but it’s not, it’s just chicken.”